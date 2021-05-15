There are question marks over Robert Lewandowski’s fitness as newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich head to Freiburg on Saturday, when he could equal or beat Gerd Mueller’s 49-year-old record of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski only trained for 40 minutes on Thursday.

Bayern insisted he trained “a little shorter than the rest of the team” to keep him fresh after missing three weeks last month with injury.

Lewandowski netted a hat-trick last Saturday, leaving him on 39 league goals this season, in a 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach, which confirmed a ninth straight Bundesliga title for Bayern.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta