Holders Bayern Munich are waiting on the fitness of captain Manuel Neuer and winger Kingsley Coman for their Champions League last-16 second leg against Lazio on Wednesday.

Bayern hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg ahead of the return game at the Allianz Arena.

“Kingsley has some muscular problems, ‘Manu’ (Neuer) has a bit of a cold, so we took them out of team training today,” coach Hansi Flick said Tuesday in a press conference.

Germany goalkeeper Neuer sat out the training session, while Coman jogged alone briefly.

“We have to wait, but hope they are okay,” said Flick.

