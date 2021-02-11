Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer says the European champions are wary of Tigres’ veteran striker Andre-Pierre Gignac ahead of Thursday’s Club World Cup final.

Bayern face CONCACAF champions Tigres from Mexico at Al Rayyan, a host venue for the 2022 World Cup.

If Bayern win, they will become the second club after Barcelona in 2009 to sweep all six trophies available to them inside 12 months.

