Bayern Munich on Friday welcomed the German FA (DFB) decision to dismiss Freiburg’s appeal against last weekend’s 4-1 home defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga leaders who had briefly played with 12 men.

“I am pleased that we keep the points,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

His team had an extra man on the pitch for 18 seconds late in last Saturday’s 4-1 away win after two players came on, but only one came off, leading Freiburg to lodge an appeal on Monday.

