Bayern Munich will be without France midfielders Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman for their crunch Bundesliga clash at fellow Champions League side RB Leipzig on Saturday.

RB Leipzig were runners-up to defending champions Bayern last season and Saturday’s game at the Red Bull Arena is a chance for both sides to put down an early marker in Germany’s top flight.

Both teams have key Champions League away games next week as Bayern are at Barcelona on Tuesday, then Leipzig face Manchester City on Wednesday.

