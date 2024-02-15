Bayern Munich on Thursday announced the signing of Lena Oberdorf from rivals Wolfsburg for a reported transfer fee of up to 450,000 euros ($486,000).

The 22-year-old will arrive at the end of the season on a deal until 2028, with the reported fee making her the most expensive German female footballer ever.

The highest transfer fee paid in women’s football was for Zambian Racheal Kundananji, who joined American side Bay FC from Real Madrid for a reported fee of 735,000 euros ($787,000).

A tough-tackling midfielder, Oberdorf played and captained boys teams until the age of 17, before joining the professional ranks at Essen.

