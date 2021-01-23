Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Friday their record thrashing of Schalke last September will play no role when the Bundesliga leaders travel to the league’s bottom club this weekend.

Bayern’s 8-0 hammering of Schalke in Munich four months ago was the highest score for the opening game of a German top-flight season.

The clubs meet again this weekend in Gelsenkirchen with Schalke 10 points from safety while Bayern are four points clear at the top but Flick dismissed reminders of the crushing win ahead of Sunday’s match.

“That is zero percent in our thoughts,” Flick said.

“Schalke have a team with good individual players and their place in the table doesn’t reflect their quality.”

Yet Schalke have endured a miserable season.

