Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has until October 28 to enter prison “voluntarily” after he appeared before a Madrid court on Monday for violating a restraining order in 2017.

France left-back Hernandez has 10 days from Monday to enter prison “voluntarily”, unless his appeal is accepted,

The 25-year-old was arrested four years ago for violating a court order banning him from contacting his partner after a violent altercation between the pair.

He was summoned to be notified of his imprisonment order and appeared “voluntarily at 11.30am today (Monday), one day before his summons,” the Madrid court said in a statement.

