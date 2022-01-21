Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday he hopes France defenders Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano will start this weekend’s match at Hertha Berlin with the pair poised to return after contracting coronavirus.

Upamecano and Hernandez are two of the nine Bayern players who were sidelined by the virus at the start of January and Nagelsmann believes the Frenchmen will make their first appearances of 2022 on Sunday.

That would free up Germany’s Joshua Kimmich to move from right-back, where he has played the last two games, to defensive midfield.

