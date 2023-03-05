Julian Nagelsmann believes Bayern Munich's season will be judged on their performance at home against Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's last 16 Champions League clash.

Speaking after his side returned to the Bundesliga summit with a 2-1 win at Stuttgart, Nagelsmann said he hoped the "manner and style" of the game would matter more than the result.

"For me, it's the manner and the style which matters. The result might depend on a few things -- and we have the better chances (due to the 1-0 lead from the first leg) -- but the style of our game is how the season will be seen," said the Bayern coach.

Bayern are currently on a streak of 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles but their success means results in Europe hold major significance in the Bavarian capital.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt