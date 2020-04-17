As Bayern Munich’s virtual training regime gets up and running in preparation for the eventual start of the Bundesliga, Spanish international and Bayern Munich’s central midfielder Thiago Alcântara joins football stars Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Jamie Carragher and maltatogether.com to call on the Maltese public to stay at home during these very delicate times in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

“I have never been to Malta so far,” the Spain international said.

“Certainly, I would love to come and visit the country and my message to all the people of Malta is to stay safe, stay at home and remain Malta together in this fight against the coronavirus.”

Alcantara has resumed his training regime with his club Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga clubs last week resumed their preparation in a different way than usual with players training in small groups of four or five players.

In an interview with Malta Together’s founder Mark Weingard, Alcantara said that getting back to the pitch and touching the ball is a great sigh of relief. He believes that the Bundesliga will get back on track, albeit in a different format, by the end of next month.

During the interview, Alcantara also speaks of the work carried out by his foundation in Spain.

“Normally, we’re focused on helping children, but since the start of this pandemic we have made ourselves available to help the healthcare system in Spain,” Alcantara said.

“We have provided help to hospitals in Girona, Madrid, Vigo and other cities but now we have focused on the main hospital in Barcelona. We are providing them with all the equipment and masks needed in this fight.

“Also our foundation is doing some work with UNICEF where we are entertaining by doing exercises with them to ensure people do not get bored and can fight this disease in a positive spirit.”