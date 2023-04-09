Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel says his side need "belief" ahead of "one of football's biggest tests" at Manchester City in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Bayern edged to a 1-0 Bundesliga win at Freiburg on Saturday to stay top of the Bundesliga.

"We have a few players carrying a knock and City have been in great shape lately. But in football, it's never that simple," Tuchel said after his third match in charge of Bayern.

"We're going to get there with courage, aware that we will need to produce a great performance."

Tuchel masterminded a 1-0 defeat of Man City in the 2021 Champions League final as Chelsea manager.

