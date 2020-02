The Sisters of Charity at St Joan Antide school, Gudja, are organising a clearance bazaar sale in aid of the missions. Plants and clothes will be for sale besides books, toys, antiques, household goods and lots more. Entry is through the door of the lower hall. The sale is on between March 2 and March 5. Opening hours are between 8.30am and noon in the morning and between 4pm and 6.30pm in the afternoon.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.