The BBC’s director general Tim Davie said he will not resign after the publicly-funded broadcaster’s sport service was decimated on Saturday by a backlash to Gary Lineker’s removal as Match of the Day host.

“Everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation,” Davie said in a BBC interview.

Lineker was forced to “step back” from his duties presenting the flagship Premier League highlights show after accusing the UK government of using Nazi-era rhetoric in tackling illegal immigration.

The BBC said on Friday that England’s fourth highest goalscorer of all-time had breached guidelines on impartiality and the corporation would seek “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media” before an on-screen return.

