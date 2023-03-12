The BBC’s director general Tim Davie said he will not resign after the publicly-funded broadcaster’s sport service was decimated on Saturday by a backlash to Gary Lineker’s removal as Match of the Day host.
“Everyone wants to calmly resolve the situation,” Davie said in a BBC interview.
Lineker was forced to “step back” from his duties presenting the flagship Premier League highlights show after accusing the UK government of using Nazi-era rhetoric in tackling illegal immigration.
The BBC said on Friday that England’s fourth highest goalscorer of all-time had breached guidelines on impartiality and the corporation would seek “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media” before an on-screen return.
Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us