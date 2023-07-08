The BBC Orchestra in Concert returns to Malta for a fourth time on Sunday, with a Hollywood-themed affair, featuring orchestral music from popular blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick, Indiana Jones, Armageddon and James Bond, among others.

The event will be held at the Granaries in Floriana on July 9. Tickets were almost sold out as of Saturday 1pm.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the event would make Malta more attractive to tourists and also raise awareness about the country as a holiday destination, as the concert will be aired on BBC Radio 2.

BBC Radio 2 has an average daily audience of 14.5 million, he said.

Bartolo was accompanied by Malta Tourism Authority chairman Gavin Gulia, BBC director Jason Carter and BBC Radio 2 head Helen Thomas.