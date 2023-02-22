The BBC Orchestra in Concert will return to Malta for the fourth time at the Granaries on July 9.

This year's event will have a movies theme, celebrating 100 years of Hollywood, the tourism minister and Malta Tourism Authority officials said.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 2, with a potential reach of 14.2 million listeners.

The minister, Clayton Bartolo, said the event formed part of a packed summer programme aimed at enriching the Maltese tourism product.