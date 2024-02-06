On July 5, 2024 at The Granaries, Floriana, BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Concert Orchestra are returning to Malta to celebrate the multi-million selling hits of the legendary Tina Turner, Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin.

“We are looking forward to the much-anticipated arrival of the renowned BBC Concert Orchestra to the Maltese Islands," said Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo. "This is another must in Malta’s annual entertainment calendar that underscores our country’s growing prominence as a unique destination forworld-class musical experiences. We believe that the exceptional talent of the BBC Concert Orchestra will continue to elevate Malta’s touristic offer to Europe and beyond."

CEO Carlo Micallef added, “The BBC Concert Orchestra performance, supported by the Malta Tourism Authority, is an annual event that has grown to be a much awaited date on Malta's calendar of events. A summertime spectacular of this calibre raises the profile of the Maltese Islands and the Visit Malta brand, enhances the experience of tourists and residents in Malta at that time, as well as it has the potential to attract tourism to the Maltese Islands when publicised months in advance. Travellers planning their holidays today associate Malta and Gozo as destinations synonymous with top quality events, entertainment, and a great holiday experience.”