Gary Lineker will "step back" from presenting his football show until he and the BBC have reached an "agreed and clear position" on his use of social media, the corporation said Friday.

The former England footballer has been embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new British government asylum policy to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.

A BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

"The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media."

The row was sparked by his response on Twitter to a video in which Home Secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop migrants crossing the Channel on small boats.

Lineker wrote: "There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the '30s."