UK-based tuner BBR has announced a new performance package for the Mazda MX-5 which helps to ramp up the roadster’s performance.

Called the Super 225 package it helps to boost the power pushed out by the car’s 2.0-litre engine to 224bhp – a significant rise on the 181bhp power output of the standard MX-5.

The BBR packages boost power far above the regular MX-5’s.

Torque also goes up to 236Nm, rising by 49Nm over the standard car.

To get these performance gains, BBR has included independent throttle bodies and a new intake manifold, while staggered tuned length open trumpets help to deliver more mid-range torque. An improved foam air filter can be added too.

A new pair of exhaust camshafts and a less restrictive exhaust manifold have been fitted too, while a new map for the car’s ECU has been included to help manage all of the separate upgrades properly.

The BBR package includes independent throttle bodies.

Buyers can choose to buy the intake manifold on its own, and those who purchased the firm’s older Super 200 package can upgrade to this latest one. BBR also states that the enhancements can be made with zero exterior modifications, which means that they’re fully reversible.