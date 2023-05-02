The first two of 10 jumbo-sized reverse vending machines for plastic beverage containers have gone live at Pembroke and Ħal Far, as BCRS Malta invests a further €2.5 million to brace for a peak in operations over the summer period.

Located at Luxol’s Park-and-Ride and at the BCRS Clearing Centre, the high-capacity machines can store up to 9,000 containers while allowing consumers the convenience of depositing their plastic bottles all at once instead of one by one.

Over the coming months, BCRS Malta will be installing a further 28 new machines, including the 10 jumbo machines, which will see the total number of machines spread across Malta and Gozo reach 348.

Since the jumbo machines will only handle plastic (PET), single-feed reverse vending machines operating 24/7 will also be set up alongside the jumbo machines to cater for glass bottles and cans.

The jumbo machines will be also manned by specialised personnel to guide consumers accordingly while remaining operational seven days a week, between 6am and 10pm.

In the five months reverse vending machines have been in operation, more than 60 million beverage containers have been returned with 2,581 tons of plastic, glass and metal exported for recycling.

The remaining jumbo machines will start to be rolled out across Malta and Gozo from the end of the month and BCRS is currently processing the necessary permits.

It is encouraging consumers or operators with more than four bags to visit the machines in off-peak hours or to use the jumbo machine temporarily located at the BCRS Clearing Centre in Ħal Far.

It reminded the public that the only beverage containers accepted by the RVMs are: water (still, sparkling and flavoured), soft drinks, energy drinks, beers, ciders, dilutables, flavoured drinks with less than five per cent alcohol, and ready-to-drink coffee.

The machines do not accept containers of juices, dairy products, wines, alcoholic spirits, cartons and pouches.

These should be returned for collection through the existing grey/green bag and/or glass collection schemes.