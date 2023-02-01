More than 1,000 tons of empty drink containers — equivalent in weight to 12 Boeing 737 aircraft — have been collected in the 10 weeks since the introduction of the Beverage Container Refund Scheme, the scheme's operator said on Wednesday.

The retrieved empty bottles and cans are being packaged into bales and exported to facilities in France and Italy to be recycled into new containers.

By the end of January, 25 million empty drinks containers were collected, with the bulk — 70 per cent — mostly plastic, followed by aluminum cans (23 per cent), and glass (seven per cent), according to BCRS Malta.

"These figures are an encouraging indicator, as the main goal behind this scheme is to ensure Malta — which to date recycles less than 20 per cent of the more than 230 million drink containers on the market — ups its game to meet EU targets," the company said.

The public hubs with the highest collections were located in Birkirkara, Rabat, Luxol, Żejtun, St Paul’s Bay, Żabbar, Vittoriosa, Marsascala, Gżira and Xewkija in Gozo, with an average of 6,000 empty containers collected each per day.

Saturday was consistently the most popular day people choose to do their recycling, followed by Fridays and Mondays. The highest collection day was December 20, 2022, when 459,941 containers were collected in one day.

"BCRS is mindful that these huge numbers mean the reverse vending machines are filling up quickly, so it has a system of runners in place to ensure these are emptied up to 10 times a day, every day," the company said.

It said it had also had a good response from grocers, with over 100 having accepted to manually collect the empty containers of their clients.