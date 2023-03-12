Two new directors were recently appointed to sit on the board of two companies forming part of BDO Malta, as the globally recognised brand prepares itself for further growth in Malta.

As of February 24, Colin Calleja is director of risk at BDO Consult Ltd, while from February 1, Ivan Spiteri is director of technology advisory and assurance at BDO Technology Advisory Ltd.

“These appointments add a wealth of experience and expertise that will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve our business,” BDO Malta CEO Mark Attard said.

“The company will be in a stronger position to continue delivering the highest quality service to our clients, while simultaneously expanding its capabilities and governance structure.”

Calleja brings to the table a history of managing enterprise-wide risks and a passion for enabling organisations to reach their full potential within their respective markets. He holds a master in business administration and a bachelor of science in business and computing, both from University of Malta, as well as an international diploma in enterprise risk management from London’s Institute of Risk Management, of which he is also a certified member.

Calleja has garnered expertise in enterprise risk management, corporate governance and business continuity management through roles in both the public and private sectors, including enterprise risk manager within a global cross-border payment provider. He also serves in the Risk Advisory Services department at BDO since April 2020.

Spiteri boasts more than 30 years of experience as he takes up the role of director of technology advisory and assurance, following almost five years as head of technology advisory at BDO. His résumé prior to joining BDO includes more than 11 years with one of the ‘Big Four’ financial services firms, where he gained experience in delivering and leading advisory services in privacy, IT regulatory, IT governance and IT security, while assisting clients with data warehousing, systems integration and implementation. A further 14 years spent as part of a company listed on the Malta Stock Exchange also saw him rise to the position of head of IT quality assurance.

Forming part of the global BDO network, BDO Malta provides end-to-end corporate and business advisory services, assisting companies in driving their business towards further growth.

With over 45 years of practice in Malta, BDO Malta continues the brand’s steady growth and upward trajectory of success, shaped around its vision to provide an exceptional service to clients across all their financial and regulatory needs.