BDO Malta has appointed Milena Palikarova as its new associate director of tax, with effect from last month.

Over the past seven years at BDO, Palikarova has held various key positions within the firm’s tax team.

“Milena’s promotion to associate director of tax recognises her dedication, expertise and valuable contributions to the firm,” BDO Malta CEO Mark Attard said.

“Her appointment will play a pivotal role in elevating the firm’s capabilities and providing clients with solutions to meet their tax-related challenges.”

Palikarova brings to her latest role at BDO Malta a wealth of expertise and experience across the tax landscape, enabling her to guide clients at every stage of their taxation needs.

Before starting her career in Malta’s financial services industry, she majored in economy of commerce at the University of National and World Economics, Bulgaria, earned a master’s degree in business administration and also holds a diploma in taxation from the Malta Institute of Taxation (MIT).

Palikarova has since focused on several specialisations across the industry, including the provisions of the Income Tax Act, general tax issues, transfer pricing and advising on tax-related matters.

With more than 45 years of practice in Malta, BDO Malta forms part of the global BDO network, providing end-to-end corporate and business advisory services while guiding companies towards sustainable business growth.

The Malta firm continues the highly respected brand’s international success, shaped around its commitment to delivering the highest-quality service to clients.

More information about BDO Malta is available at www.bdo.com.mt.