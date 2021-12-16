Inspire Foundation Malta is seeking to raise €10,000 in funds, in order to be able to acquire a van, which will serve as an essential tool for carrying out its mission, making a difference in the lives of hundreds of individuals who use the services of the Foundation every day.

The Foundation is appealing to the generosity of the public, as well as businesses to help with this noble cause. The van is used in the daily operation of the Foundation, supporting logistical activities across its various centres of operation across the island.

The Foundation has already secured €5,000 for the cause through their participation in the Malta Social Impact Awards earlier this year - however more funds are required to purchase a van, which will satisfy the needs of the various programmes and projects of the Foundation, and modern security and safety standards.

Inspire is constantly growing its operation. Over the past months it has refurbished its charity shops and is currently restructuring its gym facilities. 2022 will be yet another exciting new year for Inspire as it will be offering new programmes to more clients, hence the need for a new van.

“Whenever we called on the public to help us, we were always overwhelmed by the Maltese brand of generosity. We are appealing to the public once again, as we are convinced that our call will not fall on deaf ears," Foundation’s head of social enterprise, John Bartolo said.

Members of the public can help Inspire Foundation by sending a donation by SMS, bank transfer or cheque. Visit https://inspire.org.mt/donate/sms-bank/ for more information, or donate online at https://inspire.org.mt/give/donate/one-time-donation/.