Applications to participate in the fourth edition of the Maltese Islands Festival 2020 are now open. The festival will take place from March 4-8 at Spazju Kreattiv and the Phoenicia Ballroom in Valletta.

This internationally-accredited performing arts festival aimed at children and young people between the ages of four and 18 years takes the form of a competition, giving participants the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of an audience and panel of international judges.

“Applications are now open for performers across the categories of dance, drama, music and song,” says festival coordinator Antonella Mifsud. “Each category is split into a number of classes, so there is an opportunity for everyone, no matter what their performing specialty might be. This five-day celebration of song, dance and drama is a chance for children of all ages to build confidence, learn and grow as artists,”

The final closing date for applications is January 13.

For up-to-date information about the festival and a full list of performance categories, visit www.themalteseislandsfestival.com.