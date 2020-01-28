Thousands of products, all organised in clear and friendly categories, and all available at the click of a button. What’s not to love?

Megastore is not your usual online store. True, the actions are familiar – create an account, choose your products, click the ‘buy’ button and wait for the delivery. All online stores are pretty much the same. But behind these simple actions is a dedicated team of professionals committed to providing first-rate customer service – hearts and minds dedicated to making Megastore better every day.

Megastore is the only online shop in Malta that offers a dedicated concierge service. How does this work? Simply select the products you want, pay through a secure payment gateway, and the Megastore team will handle the rest. The advantages of this approach is that shoppers get access to thousands of products – and all at a price you will love.

The Megastore team can help you save money because all the products bought are shipped together. And there are no nasty surprises at the checkout as all purchases, packing, consolidation and shipping costs are included in the price.

This safety and convenience is guaranteed from checkout to your doorstep – the Megastore team will make sure all orders are checked for quality and quantity and that all items are packed securely for maximum protection. Well, safety goes beyond your doorstep as the Megastore team handle complaints effectively and efficiently.

Thousands of products, fast shipping and friendly prices – that is why thousands love Megastore. And now, customers can be part of their favourite store. How? Check out this deal to take Megastore to an even brighter future.