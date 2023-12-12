Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said Tuesday he was unfazed by the pressure ahead of Wednesday’s crunch visit to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

PSG need to win in Germany to guarantee progress to the knockout stages and avoid falling into the Europa League for the first time since the club was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011.

Luis Enrique, who won the Champions League as manager of Barcelona in 2015, dismissed suggestions his position could be under threat.

“Be positive my friend,” the Spanish coach said on Tuesday, explaining “if you don’t want the pressure, you shouldn’t sign for a big club as a player or a coach”.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...