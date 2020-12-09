Transport Malta and the Malta Road Safety Council are launching a campaign to encourage drivers to be prudent while driving, and to not drink and drive.

In their annual Christmas message, which this year is also being communicated through a video, the organisations point out that something that never changes and remains valid regardless of the situation is responsible driving.

Transport Malta enforcement will be conducting several inspections all around the country during the festive season to ensure that drivers are driving cautiously and that everyone is safeguarded, it said.

Video: Transport Malta, Malta Roads Safety Council