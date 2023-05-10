A 35-year-old man was grievously in Gozo on Wednesday when the beach buggy he was riding overturned.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Daħlet Qorrot in the limits of Nadur at around 10.15am.

The victim, who lives in Birkirkara was riding a Sheng Wo FX400. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman, also living in Birkirkara, was not injured.

At one point, the rider lost control and the beach buggy overturned.

Both were given first aid by a medical team on site and they were then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.