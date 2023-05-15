The government is planning to extend the period of lifeguards on patrol to the spring as swimming before summer increases in popularity.

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said the government is “considering” and “planning” to introduce the measure from next year when a new tender for lifeguard services is up for grabs.

Bartolo said lifeguards are regulated by a tender that has been in place for the last three years.

“One cannot change the periods at will because that is all pre-determined in the published tender,” he said.

“But a tender being planned for next year will be taking these changes (swimming habits) into consideration,” he said.

Bartolo said that more tourists are visiting Malta before summer and that is being taken into consideration.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Asked if there are plans to extend lifeguard services to other popular beaches such as Delimara’s St Peter’s pool, Bartolo said the government will look at extending lifeguarding services next year.

Bartolo said that the priority remains with so-called blue flag beaches, but other beaches are becoming popular swimming zones.

In 2019, a 69-year-old man died at St Peter’s Pool while swimming.

A first responder at the time had raised concerns about the absence of lifeguards and life-saving equipment at the location.

From June, Ġnejna Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa Bay, Golden Bay, Għadira Bay, Buġibba, Qawra point, St George’s Bay (St Julian’s), Balluta Bay, Fond Għadir, Fajtata Bay, Pretty Bay and St George’s bay (Birżebbuġa) will be patrolled by lifeguards in Malta. In Gozo and Comino lifeguards will be present at Ramla Bay, Marsalforn, Xlendi, Mġarr ix-Xini, Ħondoq ir-Rummien, Blue Lagoon, and Santa Marija Bay.