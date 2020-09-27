The European Week of Sport 2020 came to an end last night with the third edition of the Be Active Night at the Cottonera Sports Complex.
#BeActive Night is a European wide initiative that encourages countries to host a night time event during European Week of Sport. The events are run in parallel across all of Europe and celebrate being active together.
