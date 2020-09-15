For six years, the European Week of Sport has helped tackle the inactivity crisis by encouraging Europeans to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

Launched in 2015, the European Week of Sport was created in response to the worsening inactivity crisis.

Despite sport and physical activity substantially contributing to the well-being of European citizens, the level of physical activity is currently stagnating and even declining in some countries.

SportMalta, the government entity for Sport in Malta and Gozo has been since the National Coordinating Body of the event.

The Events team works at par with their counterparts in the other member states throughout the weeks and months prior to the main week of events,

The week has continued to grow year after year, encouraging ever more Europeans to embrace a healthy and active lifestyle.

From five million participants and 7,000 events in 2015, the 2018 edition drew in a staggering 12 million participants across 48,500 events.

Malta is getting dividends out of this campaign with EU budgets towards the events increasing from €30,000 to €250,000 over the years.

The Eurobarometer is confirming that the number of active citizens in the Maltese islands is also increasing.

Although there is no direct correlation, it is a fact that the European week Campaign helps.

The 2019 Week of Sport celebrated a record-breaking 16 million Europeans participating in #BeActive activities

2020’s extenuating circumstances have made the week more necessary than ever before.

Earlier this year, the European Commission responded by developing the #BeActiveAtHome campaign.

#BeActiveAtHome promotes ideas and resources for exercising and physical activity during 2020’s unprecedented events. The organisers, therefore, aim for 2020’s #BeActive campaign to reach more people than ever.

SportMalta is organising its Main National Event with the contribution of organisations from different sports.

SportMalta is planning to organise evening competitions in different designated areas of Kirkop Sports Complex in collaboration with Football, Handball, Badminton, Weightlifting, Volleyball, Basketball, Table Football, Duathlon, Judo, Snooker, Table Tennis, Mini-Polo, Indoor Rowing, Gymnastics, E-Sports, MDRA, Line Dancing, Special Olympics Associations.

This event takes place on September 18 and 19.

The event will commence at 18:00 hours on Friday and 18:30 hours on Saturday.

An individual and team challenge with activities popular at the gym, but this time held at a competitive level, will be held.

Indoor Rowing, Bike and a number of body weights activities will be timed, and results will be placed on a leader board. The fastest to do the course will win the category.

There will be two categories – males and females.

The event will be held strictly by invitation to several popular athletes and fitness influencers who accepted to attend and participate in this event.

TVM 2 will transmit the event live at 20:45.

For more information www.sportmalta.org.mt and www.maltabeactive.com.