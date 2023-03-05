Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas “many, many times” after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a “few tools” to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals.

Medvedev, who beat Rublev 6-2, 6-2 in the Dubai final on Saturday, criticised Tsitsipas for making such comments, sharing some pointed words about the incident during the trophy ceremony.

“I just want to say that I remember not long ago one player said that he has just a few weapons, and I was reading this and I was like, ‘How can you say this?’,” said Medvedev.

