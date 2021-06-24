With temperatures on the rise, people are being urged to keep well-hydrated, walk in the shade and draw curtains on rooms that face the sun.

The heatwave experienced over the past few days is expected to extend to Saturday, with daily maximum temperatures forecasted between 36°C and 38°C. Friday's heat stress index will go up to 40°C.

On Thursday, the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate warned that high temperatures cause quick dehydration, which can be detected through increased thirst, a dry mouth, dark urine, and passing urine less frequently and in small amounts.

High temperatures can also lead to exhaustion or heatstroke, with symptoms including feeling weak, faint or sick, headaches, muscle cramps, heavy sweating and intense thirst.

While heatstroke is less common, it is more serious and untreated symptoms include confusion, seizures, and loss of consciousness. Call 112 for emergency care.

Older people, babies, young children, and those with chronic conditions run a greater risk of serious harm.

To avoid the effects of the heat wave:

Avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun during hot periods of the day usually between 11am until 4pm .

. Stay in the coolest parts of your home and workplace.

and workplace. Draw curtains in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler.

in rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler. Drink plenty of water to replace fluids lost through sweating and eat more cold food such as salads.

to replace fluids lost through sweating and eat more cold food such as salads. Avoid dehydrating liquids like alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks.

like alcohol, coffee, tea and caffeinated soft drinks. Wear light , loose-fitting clothing.

, loose-fitting clothing. Opt for indoor physical activity or carry out your physical activity in the morning.

or carry out your physical activity in the morning. Walk in the shade , apply sunscreen , and wear a hat if you must go out.

, apply , and wear a if you must go out. Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals.