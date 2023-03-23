Northern Macedonia are hoping to open its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a win when they host Malta in Skopje.

The Macedonians, ranked 65th will be hoping to use their squad’s big names to kickstart their campaign in style in a group that also features England, Italy and Ukraine.

So far, the two countries have met six times, with the Macedonians winning five and drawing the other. Coach Blagoja Milevski said he believes his team has what it takes to maintain their unbeaten streak against Malta.

“Of course, I still believe we are better than Malta,” Milevski told a news conference.

