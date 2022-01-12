Coach Xavi Hernandez said on Tuesday this week’s Clasico semi-final in the Spanish Super Cup could be a turning point for Barcelona as they try to re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.

Barca have fallen 17 points behind Real Madrid in La Liga and crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage this season, with debts of more than a billion euros causing a dramatic decline at the club.

Madrid will be heavy favourites but a youthful Barcelona team have shown signs of progress under Xavi and a surprise victory on Wednesday would give their recovery mission a huge boost.

“It could be a turning point,” Xavi said in a press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where this week’s tournament is being staged.

