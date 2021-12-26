A couple of months ago, I decided to join a public group on Facebook called ‘Travelling to Malta’. Perhaps an odd choice for a native who has lived on the island her entire life and is always looking to escape. But I can safely say the group has been one of the most rewarding (and enriching) Facebook experiences I’ve had to date.

The group, which has over 10,000 members, was created five years ago and is advertised as “a group where travellers can share what they best like about Malta”. The creator of the group encourages people to ask questions about Malta and promises to share interesting upcoming events, favourite spots, tips and ‘to-dos’ with those visiting the island.

It has been an eye-opener in many ways. In a world where we are clearly so much more comfortable moaning and spewing negativity, both on and offline, this group has reinforced my belief that surrounding yourself with positivity is the key to keeping your sanity intact.

Conversely, bad energy and listening to chronic complainers is toxic and take its toll – it saps your energy and drags you down.

And, indeed, I had become so used to bad news about Malta on Facebook that, initially, all those positive posts came as a shock.

It even occurred to me that the group might be satirical. But I assure you it is legit.

I now inhabit two Facebook Maltas: there’s the Malta the Maltese constantly bitch about and are always threatening to leave and there’s the Malta that people with foreign surnames think is beautiful and can’t wait to return to.

So, for a change, instead of writing about those terrible roads and pavements, the fly-tipping and the garbage, our inept government appointees and corrupt politicians (let alone the Planning Authority from hell!), I’d like to share some of the wonderful things these people had to say:

“Gorgeous place. Malta is such a beautiful island.

Maltese people are so friendly.

I went on my own to Malta for the third time back in early November for a week. I felt really safe being in Malta alone.

This beautiful little island just captures your heart.

First trip to Malta. We will def be returning. Such a beautiful place, so many sights to see, we had great weather too!

I know I will travel to Malta again. And live there forever. My soul already lives in Malta.

I spent a week travelling alone and I met wonderful friends. You will love it!

Malta is the only place in the world I have ever felt completely comfortable travelling alone. I’ve been several times on my own.

Thank you, Malta, for a wonderful holiday, your island is magnificent, so much history and culture and your people are lovely so welcoming and friendly. Transport excellent so accessible and frequent buses made it easy for us to get around.

Are we Maltese as a nation just too unforgiving? - Michela Spiteri

Dear Malta, thank you for having us on your magnificent island! It was our 1st time and definitely not our last!

I’d happily spend the entire time in Valletta. Loved it.

I LOOOOOVVVVVEEEE Malta.

Beautiful Malta, I will miss you so much!”

There are many more accolades where these came from, which might, of course, have something to do with the group’s mission statement of promoting the island and sharing positive feedback. But there were negative comments – a few – albeit mild and all true. Criticism from foreigners tends to be refreshingly constructive and devoid of political bias.

Yes, this group has given me a pair of new eyes with which to view Malta from a wholly different angle. For when you’ve lived your entire life in the same place and have stared its history in the face you cease to see it. And you certainly can’t be objective or enthusiastic. This group, therefore, has allowed me to play ‘tourist’ in my own country and gain some very interesting insights along the way.

A very good example is ‘sod hiring a car, the buses are great!’ Fellow travellers, you see, are constantly urged to opt for a seven-day bus pass, something which precious few Maltese know very much about. These apparently cost about €20 and offer unlimited travel.

Driving and parking on our manic roads are strongly discouraged, so no surprises that our visitors find the Maltese obsession with owning a car perplexing and environmentally scary (having cottoned on to the fact that an average family might own as many as three or four). And right there you realise they’ve zoomed in on Malta’s mental gridlock. It’s a pity we can’t do the same.

The pictures too that they post! All stunning. Valletta, Mdina, Gozo and the Blue Lagoon always come up trumps and are highly recommended. There are fabulous photographs too of Marsaxlokk, Dingli Cliffs, Marsascala, Mosta, St Paul’s Bay and St Julian’s, not to mention out-of-the-way spots taken for granted by your average Maltese.

Yes, it’s a wonderful feeling to see your country, for once, on a pedestal. Having said that, I have to confess to feeling discomfort. Why are perceptions of the same place so different? This is something, arguably, that goes beyond simply ‘being on a 10-day holiday’ or, alternatively, ‘jammed every day on the Regional Road’.

Is it perhaps easier to love a foreign country precisely because you are not emotionally, patriotically or politically attached to it?

Or are we Maltese as a nation just too unforgiving? If so, maybe we should cut ourselves some slack? This is not turning a blind eye, for who can be blissfully unaware that Malta is losing its distinctive charm and character at an alarming rate?

All too soon there will be even more of immemorial Malta to ‘miss’. And, finally, perhaps even those well-disposed visitors will notice something. Their present goodwill should not make us complacent or, rather, should not lull our politicians into a sense of false security. They have much to live up to and to deliver.