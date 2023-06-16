Many people are deeply scrutinising their security, even the teachings they received in life. They abandon truth and the gift of faith, which are the most important values on which one can try to base one’s existence.

Lately, during the Angelus in St Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said: “Fear in our heart blocks the door of our peace. Fear in our heart blocks our heart. When the Holy Spirit came down on the Apostles, He changed their life, filling them with courage.’’

During our journey, we try to find an answer to our daily struggles, those harassing our heart. We need to cherish the value of love and the power of faith.

“The heart of man is like the sea: it has its storms, its tides and in its depths it has its pearls too,’’ wrote the great artist Vincent Van Gogh.

Throughout their life, human beings struggle to fill their heart with beauty and culture. Beauty can save the world.

Human beings struggle to fill their heart with beauty and culture

In his letter to artists in 1999, Pope St John Paul ll defines them as an “image of God the Creator”. He writes: ‘‘None can sense more deeply than you artists, ingenious creators of beauty that you are, something of the pathos with which God, at the dawn of creation, looked upon the work of His hands. A glimmer of that feeling has shone so often in your eyes when – like the artists of every age – captivated by the hidden power of sounds and words, colours and shapes, you have admired the work of your inspiration, sensing in it some echo of the mystery of creation with which God, the sole creator of all things, has wished in some way to associate you.”

Vatican Council ll had concluded that “beauty and truth fill the heart of human beings with the gift of joy and peace’’.

St Francis, after receiving the stigmata on the mountains of La Verna, declared: ‘’You are beauty!’’

One of the paintings on sale. Another painting that is going to be sold. Another old painting that will be on sale.

Fr Angel Fernandenz Artime, rector major of the Salesians of Don Bosco, lately said that the Salesians have the charisma of presence and hope. Don Bosco was a marvellous organiser, dedicating all his creativity, intelligence, energy and passion to the good of young people.

We, as Salesians, have built our mission on the belief that it is beauty and love that can save our young people in difficulty. And that is why we are holding another mega exhibition of paintings.

There will also be Russian icons, dating from the 18th century, as well as old paintings of artists like Annigoni, Guttuso and the son of Benito Mussolini.

So come to help the Salesians in their sterling work among the young, especially those most in need.

The event will take place at St Patrick’s Salesians School, Sliema, on Saturday, June 17, and Monday, June 19, between 9am and 7pm.