The New 500 has won the ‘Best Design 2020’ award, as voted for by readers of the leading German magazine Auto Motor und Sport in the Autonis 2020 contest. Readers also crowned the Alfa Romeo Stelvio in ‘Large off-road vehicles/SUV’.

Olivier François, president of Fiat Brand, said: “The Autonis award, voted by the readers of Auto Motor und Sport, is an important acknowledgement for the New 500, to add to the prestigious Red Dot Award it won a few weeks ago. It is even more important for two reasons: firstly because it was bestowed by a jury of the people, made up of readers, who have already fallen in love with the New 500; secondly because the award has been given in as mature an electric car market as Germany, most of all against other major players.

“All this makes me extremely proud and makes us feel very positive about the upcoming launch of the New 500 in Germany, as one of our main markets.”

Klaus Busse, head of EMEA FCA eesign, commented: “We are honoured to receive the prestigious Autonis award for the Alfa Romeo Stelvio from the readers of Auto, Motor und Sport, as the most beautiful SUV in its class. This award is a recognition of Italian design and our Alfa Romeo design language that combines great proportions, with characterful elements and beautiful, hand sculpted surfaces.”

In total, 16,182 readers of the magazine Auto, Motor und Sport as well as users of the digital offers cast their votes for around 100 vehicle models in 10 categories in the Autonis competition. The result within the category is a balance of approval and rejection for each model. Each participant had four votes per category, two for particularly successful design and two for less convincing forms. Negative judgements therefore counted just as much as positive ones.