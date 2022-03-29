Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has told a London court he does not know the whereabouts of his All England Club trophies.

Becker was declared bankrupt in 2017 and is on trial accused of failing to hand over assets including nine trophies and medals from his glittering career.

He told the jury at Southwark Crown Court he would produce the trophies “tomorrow” if he had them.

The 54-year-old German won the first of his six Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon in 1985 aged just 17.

