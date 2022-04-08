Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker could be jailed after being found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy by a London court on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, said he had co-operated with trustees trying to secure his assets, even offering his wedding ring, and relied on the advisers who managed his life away from tennis.

But a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt and acquitted him on a further 20 counts.

