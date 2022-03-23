Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker offered up his wedding ring as he tried to pay off his debts, a London court heard on Wednesday on the third day of the German’s trial on charges relating to his bankruptcy.

The six-time Grand Slam champion, 54, also wanted to sell his 10 million euro ($11 million, £8.3 million) estate in Mallorca, Spain, in a bid to overturn his bankruptcy, a jury was told.

The former world number one is accused of hiding or failing to hand over assets, including two of his three Wimbledon men’s singles titles and his 1992 Olympic gold medal.

