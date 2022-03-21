Boris Becker goes on trial in London on Monday over charges relating to his bankruptcy — the latest twist in the former Wimbledon champion’s troubled post-playing career.

Becker will stand trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of concealing his Wimbledon and Australian Open trophies, several properties and around £1.8 million ($2.3 million).

At the time of his bankruptcy in June 2017, the German’s debts were estimated at up to £50 million.

The 54-year-old, a six-time Grand Slam singles champion, faces a maximum of seven years in prison if he is found guilty.

The court was told in preliminary hearings that Becker owned a flat in Chelsea, London, as well as two properties in Germany, which were undeclared between June and October 2017.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta