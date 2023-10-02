David Beckham has laid bare the lingering pain he felt he caused to his family following the red card he received at the 1998 World Cup, saying his dismissal left him a “mess”.

The revelation is contained in a new Netflix documentary series entitled “Beckham”, set for release on Wednesday, in which the ex-England midfielder looks back on a career that included spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid.

It also looks at his marriage to Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer Victoria.

