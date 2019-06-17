A 10-hour short course on how to become a better condominium administrator is being organised by Malta University Consulting Ltd. This course is scheduled for September/October. Lectures will take place at the University Residence, Lija.

This course serves to give a comprehensive view of what it takes to manage a condominium. It also provides participants with the tools necessary for the proper and efficient management of a condominium. By the end of the course participants will have comprehensive knowledge of Condominium Management.

Mario Caruana, course coordinator and lecturer, is a lawyer by profession and his practice includes family, civil and commercial mediation. The Malta Arbitration Centre appoints him to act as arbiter in condominium cases that are referred to it in accordance with the law. Dr Caruana has experience in condominium management and is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.

For more information, contact Malta University Consulting Ltd on 2124 0746, e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.