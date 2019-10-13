Following its official launch earlier last month, RIDT’s Superhero with One Euro project aims to help children suffering from serious diseases in Malta by raising funds for medical research, one euro at a time. Laura Bonnici finds out more.

“History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children,” Nelson Mandela once said. And while everyone would love to make that difference, it’s natural to feel that making any significant impact on the quality of life of children is beyond most of us.

However, a new initiative by the Research, Innovation and Development Trust (RIDT), which supports scientific research for the benefit of society, is set to change that. Through the ‘Superhero with One Euro’ project, anyone can make a difference in the lives of children who are fighting serious diseases with a donation of just one euro.

For little more than the price of a carton of milk or a loaf of bread, diners at selected restaurants are already able to participate in the ‘Superhero with One Euro’ scheme, following its official launch in early September. Simply by asking the server to add €1 to their restaurant bill, they will be helping to fund the important medical research into serious diseases that is currently being carried out at the University of Malta.

But it all depends on the generosity of the community

“The whole idea behind this campaign is that it should not be a burden to any one person or to one group of people,” explains RIDT CEO Wilfred Kenely. “But collect all their one euro donations together: then we would be able to make a huge difference. The success of the campaign depends on people coming together and knowing that their small contribution could radically affect the bigger picture for these children. Although one euro may not make much of a difference to you, it has the power to effect change in the long term. That is your superpower. That is what makes you a child’s superhero, in that key moment, sat in the restaurant, when you decide to contribute.”

The concept of raising funds from restaurant clients is not new in philanthropic circles. A number of other countries have already launched similar initiatives to great success, including in the UK, where Mr Kenely was inspired by one operating in a London restaurant. “I bounced the idea off Julian Sammut, who is a local restaurateur and who has been supporting the RIDT in recent years,” he continues. “Between us, we came up with the ‘Superhero with One Euro’ concept, which places helping children at its core.”

Indeed, funding medical research into serious diseases that primarily affect young children is close to the heart of those at RIDT. The solutions the researchers seek, with the help of this vital funding, could potentially give these young patients the chance to enjoy their childhood and to be able to dream about their future - a luxury many of us take for granted.

The first funds collected through the initiative have already been allocated to a small number of research projects focusing on autism, meningitis and cardiac sudden death. Then, with every euro donated, the rising collective funds will be used to support as many other similar projects as possible - but it all depends on the generosity of the community.

“With the help and support of the restaurants participating in the scheme, for which we are so grateful, your small contribution, together with that of so many others, can join the fight against these diseases,” highlights Mr Kenely.

“There are a number of very accomplished scientists at the University of Malta who are working in silence, in a quest to find solutions to the challenges that we face in our daily lives. Scientific research is an expensive undertaking and we need all the support that we can get. Until some time ago, the list of diseases that threatened children’s lives was much longer than it is today. Some diseases have been totally eradicated, while others are being effectively managed. This happened because researchers around the globe worked hard to find solutions. Our donations will help sustain this work in Malta and all over the world.”

The Superhero with One Euro initiative is currently being run within Café Cuba and Vecchia Napoli outlets across Malta. For more information about RIDT and the project, or to make a donation, visit www.ridt.org.mt.