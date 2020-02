The next meeting of the Malta Adlerian Psychology Association will be held tomorrow at Stella Maris College, Gżira, Lasallian Centre at 6.30pm.

Fr Martin Cilia, MSSP, who is well known for his insightful talks, will be the guest speaker. He will be sharing his ideas on how one can try to become a better individual as well as a better parent and educator. He maintains that increasing one’s emotional stability helps to boost the ability to face challenges.

Everyone is welcome.