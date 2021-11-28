The Maltese government has a clear vision for Malta’s endpoint destination with regards to holistic sustainability. Its position is one which is firm. This is a pro-environment government leading with a driving force to make Malta a climate leader. The transport sector, being one of the major pillars and growth contributors towards our economy, remains a high priority for this government who is taking several very important decisions and implementing effective measures to shift its gears towards decarbonising transport for a better and greener Malta.

A case in point was this year’s budget with measures such as the very well received free public transport for all, a measure which we believe apart from accommodating everyone with free public transport, as the name implies, will also incentivise people from different spheres of our society to rapidly make the shift to a cleaner alternate mode of transport, the public transport.

Electrification: therein lies the future, and the government is aware of this fact. One of Malta’s main targets till 2030 is to have all the public transport fleet electrified with a total of 370 vehicles through which the government is investing €40 million from European Funds to reach this goal. Complementing this is the EV grants package which this year marked the largest package ever given to lift some of the people’s burden and aid those who opt to buy electric vehicles. Those who then also scrap their old vehicle can even sign up for the scrappage grant which in this year’s budget was also increased by €3,000; from €9,000 to €12,000.

Despite the pandemic’s effect, this government never failed to hold up to its hard-working ethic especially in terms of alternative modes of transport. Despite the pandemic effects, last June 1, the fast ferry service, a game changer for Malta, was launched to which I am proud to say that a quarter of a million users have already used this service since its inception.

An important measure which the government is currently working on is active transport, also as part of the Low Carbon Development Strategy. The measure focuses towards incentivising the use of e-bikes and pedelecs and towards more bike sharing services which are all major in the minor contributors towards more sustainability.

Committed to work even harder, to achieve more results, to drive Malta towards more sustainability and a better environment

Moving more to the macro of our vision is mass transportation and the metro proposal to which I urge for a national discussion. The contribution of each person, like pieces of a puzzle, will help sow the seeds towards a prosperous and successful future.

This long-term vision cannot be achieved on its own and the contribution of SMEs and industry leaders is of the essence as they are the backbone fuelling this vision of transition to greener mobility and connectivity. They are the sole agents that will make the vision prosper and reach its full potential.

Since the way forward for the transport sector is becoming more and more technologically inclined and pivoted on digitalisation, it becomes imperative that a team equipped with the right skills and competencies is needed. Therefore, we sought to form a foundation, under the name Foundation for Transport to reach all possible modes of transport with the main aim of taking up challenges and drive the sector towards more growth by offering various objectives and room for improvement including promoting, organising, developing, and facilitating innovative services as well as creating training courses in the transport industry.

The Foundation works with various stakeholders to reskill and upskill the current and future employees of this sector, due to the fast-approaching 2030 objectives and longer-term 2050 strategies for the adoption of greener modes of transport. Through this, there will be improvements and developments in the skills of both workers and stakeholders and the public with the aim of improving the transport industry in Malta and Gozo. It is also worth mentioning that this Foundation ensures that the activities always comply with the regulations and strategies of the Government and the ministry I am responsible for.

We must always remain humble. The government is committed to work even harder, to achieve more results, to drive Malta towards more sustainability and a better environment.

The cards are all on the table. This is our vision. We truly believe that hard work pays off and it will.

Ian Borg is Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Capital Projects