The Nationalist Party has denounced the lack of assurances given to Gozitans over the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they had not been given what they were promised.

In a statement, signed by the three PN MPs – Chris Said, Kevin Cutajar and Frederick Azzopardi – the party said its queries over apparent lack of preparedness at the Gozo General Hospital had not been answered by Health Minister Chris Fearne, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Steward Healthcare, the hospital’s operator. The MPs said the lack of replies had caused uncertainty among Gozitans.

They said a promised 120 extra beds had not been delivered yet while concerns still exist over whether there are enough human resources to man these beds especially since a good number of healthcare workers remain in quarantine.

The MPs said there was lack on information on the number of ventilators available for Gozitans and praised the initiative of Gozo Bishop Mario Grech to raise funds to purchase ventilators.

“Why have no ventilators been ordered yet? Are we going to rely on charity?" they asked.

They also raised concerns that ambulance drivers had not been given enough personal protection and even other healthcare workers had not been given Protective Personal Equipment (PPE).

The PN MPs urged the government to make sure all preparations are made to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island of Gozo.