A drug addict who targeted five food chain stores in a month-long meat thefts spree, was placed under probation and a treatment order after admitting and reimbursing the victims upon arraignment on Wednesday.

Albertus Johannus Leonard Springer, a 33-year-old Dutch national living in Għajnsielem, was arrested after being identified as the suspect who stole meat and a bottle of whiskey from five outlets of the same food chain around Malta.

Beef bavette, Argentinian beef rib-eye and duck were taken from the stores in Birkirkara, Guardamangia, Attard and St Paul’s Bay on seven occasions between November 15 and December 18.

All thefts were classified as simple except for the first which was aggravated by time since it took place in the evening.

An eighth charge concerning the theft of a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label was added by the prosecution when the suspect was arraigned on Wednesday.

He registered an admission to all the charges and refunded the victims the value of the stolen goods which amounted to €410.

His lawyer, Roberto Montalto, informed the court that the accused was addicted to crack cocaine and had resorted to theft to fuel that addiction.

In light of his guilty plea the court, presided over by Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, placed the accused under a three-year probation order as well as a treatment order for the same term.

Inspectors Joseph Mallia and Francesco Mizzi prosecuted. Lawyer Roberto Montalto was defence counsel.